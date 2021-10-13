Uthra murder case: Husband awarded life imprisonment, Rs 5 lakh fine for killing wife using Cobra

Sooraj was found guilty of murder and also convicted for poisoning, destruction of evidence and also attempt to murder for his first try at killing his then 25-year-old wife.

A Kerala court on Wednesday sentenced Sooraj S Kumar to life imprisonment for murdering his wife Uthra by getting her bitten with a Cobra snake. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional Sessions Judge-VI Manoj M had Monday held Sooraj guilty of murder and also convicted him for poisoning, destruction of evidence and also attempt to murder for his first try at killing his then 25-year-old wife — Uthra — by using a viper.

Sooraj had killed his wife Uthra by letting a cobra bite her in her sleep in May last year. Police had cracked the case following suspicion raised by Uthra’s family as it was the second time she suffered a snake-bite in three months.