Uthra murder case: Husband awarded life imprisonment, Rs 5 lakh fine for killing wife using Cobra

October 13, 2021 12:29 PM

Sooraj was found guilty of murder and also convicted for poisoning, destruction of evidence and also attempt to murder for his first try at killing his then 25-year-old wife.

Sooraj was found guilty of murder and also convicted for poisoning, destruction of evidence and also attempt to murder for his first try at killing his then 25-year-old wife.

A Kerala court on Wednesday sentenced Sooraj S Kumar to life imprisonment for murdering his wife Uthra by getting her bitten with a Cobra snake. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional Sessions Judge-VI Manoj M had Monday held Sooraj guilty of murder and also convicted him for poisoning, destruction of evidence and also attempt to murder for his first try at killing his then 25-year-old wife — Uthra — by using a viper.

Sooraj had killed his wife Uthra by letting a cobra bite her in her sleep in May last year. Police had cracked the case following suspicion raised by Uthra’s family as it was the second time she suffered a snake-bite in three months.

Kerala
