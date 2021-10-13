Uthra murder case: Husband awarded life imprisonment, Rs 5 lakh fine for killing wife using Cobra

Sooraj was found guilty of murder and also convicted for poisoning, destruction of evidence and also attempt to murder for his first try at killing his then 25-year-old wife.
A Kerala court on Wednesday sentenced Sooraj S Kumar to life imprisonment for murdering his wife Uthra by getting her bitten with a Cobra snake. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
Additional Sessions Judge-VI Manoj M had Monday held Sooraj guilty of murder and also convicted him for poisoning, destruction of evidence and also attempt to murder for his first try at killing his then 25-year-old wife — Uthra — by using a viper.
- Uthra murder case: Kerala court holds man guilty of murdering wife using cobra
- Coronavirus News Highlights: Haryana govt extends Covid restrictions for 14 more days; Kerala reports 26,701 new cases
- Coronavirus News Highlights: Kerala reports 29,836 cases; state to conduct rapid antigen on people who frequent shops, malls, offices, institutions
Sooraj had killed his wife Uthra by letting a cobra bite her in her sleep in May last year. Police had cracked the case following suspicion raised by Uthra’s family as it was the second time she suffered a snake-bite in three months.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.