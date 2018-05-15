USIBC names Ambika Sharma as its India head

The US-India Business Council (USIBC), a premier business advocacy organisation, today named Ambika Sharma as its India head.

The US-India Business Council (USIBC), a premier business advocacy organisation, today named Ambika Sharma as its India head. Prior to her appointment as USIBC India head, Sharma was the Director General for International at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). As the USIBC’s Managing Director of India operations, Sharma will be responsible for overseeing and guiding its growth strategy in India, an official statement said.

The USIBC has offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, and Sharma will join the organisation on June 15. “We are thrilled to welcome Ambika to USIBC,” USIBC president Nisha Biswal said. She is a global leader with deep experience using strategic partnerships to in drive economic ties between India and the world, she said. “Ambika’s leadership comes at a key time, as American investors are bullish on India and the US-India growth story. She is an excellent addition to our already strong team,” Biswal said.

Sharma said that India’s strong institutional reforms to improve its business climate, coupled with the country’s significance within the Indo-Pacific region and on the world stage, is encouraging global investors to deepen their ties in the market. Formed in 1975 at the request of the US and Indian governments, USIBC is the premier business advocacy organization, comprised of 350 top-tier US and Indian companies advancing US-India commercial ties. The Washington DC-based organisation is the largest bilateral trade association in the United States, with a global presence in New York, San Francisco, New Delhi, and Mumbai.