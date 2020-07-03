‘Used to hunt tigers with Madhavrao Scindia’, Digvijaya Singh takes a swipe at Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ‘Tiger Zinda hai’ remark

Digvijaya Singh hits back at Jyotiraditya Scindia after BJP leader’s ‘tiger zinda hai’ comment.

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia said he needs no certificate from Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath and used the phrase ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ to challenge the two Congress leaders, Digvijaya took a sharp dig at the BJP leader and recalled how he used to hunt tigers with his late father Madhavrao Scindia.

“You know the character of a tiger, in a forest only one tiger lives,” Singh tweeted in Hindi. Singh didn’t name Jyotiraditya but it was directed at BJP leader. It comes a day after Scindia’s ‘tiger’ comments wherein he targeted Singh and former CM Kamal Nath.

“When hunting was not prohibited, I and Madhavrao Scindia used to hunt tigers. But ever since former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi brought the Wildlife Protection Act, I shoot them only on camera,” Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

Digvijaya Singh also said, “Samay bada balwan. BJP ka bhavishya!! Na jane is mantrimandal gathan ne kitne bhajpa ke tiger zinda kar diye. Dekhte jaiye. (Time is very powerful. You never know how many BJP tigers got alive with this expansion of cabinet. Just watch).”

जब शिकार प्रतिबंधित नहीं था, तब मैं और श्रीमंत माधवराव सिंधिया जी शेर का शिकार किया करते थे। इंदिरा जी के वाइल्डलाइफ़ कंज़र्वेशन एक्ट लाने के बाद से मैं अब सिर्फ शेर को कैमरे में उतारता हूँ। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 3, 2020

Jyotiraditya Scindia had on Thursday slammed Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath saying the two looted the state in 15 months. When he was asked about the Congress leaders tarnishing his image and that of his loyalists, he replied, “I will certainly respond to the Congress party, but I would like to remind both Nath and Singh that Tiger abhi zinda hai (Tiger is still alive).”

Notably, after the BJP lost power in Madhya Pradesh in 2018, it was Shivraj Singh Chouhan who had made the ‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’ remark to assert he still remains a powerful figure in state politics and will stage a comeback soon.

Scindia had quit the Congress in March along with supporters which included 22 MLAs. Their resignation eventually led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government and Shivraj returned to the top job. Scindia and the MLAs then joined the BJP.

Thursday’s cabinet expansion saw a lion’s share of berths going to the loyalists of Scindia. The expansion comes three months after Shivraj took oath as the CM. It saw the induction of 28 ministers, nearly a dozen of them Scindia supporters.