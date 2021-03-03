  • MORE MARKET STATS

Use of PM’s photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code, should be removed: ECI official

March 3, 2021 10:06 PM

The use of the prime minister's photograph in such hoardings violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the official of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force after the ECI announced poll dates for the state on February 26.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed all petrol pump dealers and other agencies to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes that carry photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the premises of the facilities within 72 hours, an official said here.

Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress delegation met ECI officials and alleged that the use of Modi’s photographs in hoardings informing people of various central schemes violates the poll code. The Model Code of Conduct came into force after the ECI announced poll dates for the state on February 26.

