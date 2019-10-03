Use human intelligence instead of AI to check illegal constructions: Bombay HC to civic bodies

The project will cost Rs 50 lakh for a period of six months.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday told the Maharashtra government and civic authorities to make use of human intelligence instead of artificial intelligence to keep a tab on illegal constructions. A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre was informed that the government has started satellite images in major cities in the state to keep a check on illegal constructions.

According to the government, Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping has been initiated in 170 districts or cities in the state in a phase-wise manner. GIS is a system designed to capture, store, analyse, manage and present spatial and geographic data.

Anil Sakhare, counsel for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Thursday told the court that the civic body has started the GIS as a pilot project in one ward of the city.

The project will cost Rs 50 lakh for a period of six months. The bench then said that instead of spending so much money on artificial intelligence, the authorities could make use of human intelligence.

“There are so many other ways to gather such information. Electricity bills, census data… or even those persons who go to every house and building to collect clothes for ironing or laundry and so on,” Chief Justice Nandrajog said.

“Make use of such human intelligence instead of artificial intelligence,” he added. The bench has posted the matter for further hearing after two months.