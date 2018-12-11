  • Rajasthan

USCIRF hearing on religious freedom in India postponed

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 10:27 AM

A US federal commission mandated to review facts and circumstances of violation of international religious freedom has decided to postpone a hearing on freedom of religion or belief in India, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

US federal commission, religious freedom, religion, IndiaThe US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said the hearing would be held after the release of its annual report on international religious freedom in May next year.

A US federal commission mandated to review facts and circumstances of violation of international religious freedom has decided to postpone a hearing on freedom of religion or belief in India, which was scheduled for Wednesday. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said the hearing titled ‘Freedom of Religion or Belief in India: Rising Challenges & New Opportunities for US Policy’ would be held after the release of its annual report on international religious freedom in May next year.

Read: US federal commission to hold hearing on religious freedom in India next week

“Due to an overwhelming response in interest on the topic of religious freedom in India by a wide variety of religious and civic organisations, the USCIRF has announced the postponement of this Wednesday’s scheduled hearing in order to accommodate more participants and attendees,” the commission said.

