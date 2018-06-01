US welcomes India-Pakistan LoC ceasefire agreement

The United States has welcomed reports that the militaries of India and Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC).

The United States has welcomed reports that the militaries of India and Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC). The normalisation of relations between Pakistan and India is vital to both countries and the region, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said here yesterday. “The United States welcomes reports that the militaries of India and Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the 2003 ceasefire along the Line of Control,” Nauert said in a statement, a day after the militaries of the two countries agreed to abide by the agreement.