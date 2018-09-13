US ‘warm’ towards India, China gets ‘cold’ rating – What figures say about Americans’ feelings

India has found a place where Republicans are more negatively disposed towards us than the Democrats. (Reuters)

According to the latest survey report by Pew Research Centre on American feelings for different nations of the world, India has found a place where Republicans are more negatively disposed towards us than the Democrats. The report says that Republicans and Democrats have expressed overwhelmingly negative views for one country, that is North Korea. The Pew Research Centre conducted this new national survey between July 30 and August 12, 2018. A total of 4,582 adults were taken as respondents and were asked for their feeling towards 10 foreign countries.

(Courtesy: Pew Research Center)

The feelings were recorded on a ‘feelings thermometer’ ranging from 0 to 100. A rating of 51 or higher is designated as ‘warm’, a rating of below 50 is ‘cold’ and a rating of 50 is ‘neutral’.

(IE)

India figured in the middle of the thermometer with a rating of 51, indicating mixed feelings among Americans. Comparable shares in both political parties had neutral feelings about India (42% of Democrats, 41% of Republicans, however, Republics (31%) were more cold toward India than Democrats (21%). India’s neighbour China got Republicans cold (57%) ratings than neutral (24%) or warm (16%). Democrats were more divided on China with 38% felt cold feelings, 35% neutral and 25% warm feelings for the Asian giant.

(Courtesy: Pew Research Center)

On the other hand, Democrats (35%) were more warmly towards India than Republicans (26%). India was among the six countries that got an average rating of 51 or higher from Democrats, other countries are Canada, Britain, Japan, Germany, Mexico. On the other hand, Republicans gave four countries average rating of 51 or higher expect India and Mexico among the above-mentioned countries. Therefore, widest partisan differences were seen in opinions about Mexico. The average thermometer rating for Mexico was 61 among Democrats and just 38 among Republicans.

(Courtesy: Pew Research Center)

Moreover, Mexico, the neighbour of America, also has a rating of 51. The average rating was highest for Canada (71). Following Canada, Britain was at a rating of 66, Germany (59). China, Russia, Iran received negative ratings with China at 42 and Russia and Iran at 28 each.