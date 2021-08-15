US to Japan to Bhutan, world wishes biggest democracy on its 75th Independence Day – Top Quotes

I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day: Biden (Photo: Reuters)

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, world leaders from all over the world took a minute to congratulate the country and shared best wishes. From US president Joe Biden to Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, here’s what they all have said. US President Joe Biden said, “I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day.”

“In this moment of great challenges and opportunities, the partnership between India and the United States is more important than ever. Together, we must show the world that our two great and diverse democracies can deliver for people everywhere. And as we do, the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow,” he added.

“In the past year, our nations have come together in new ways as we tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including working in partnership with Japan and Australia—through the Quad—to expand global manufacturing of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and to strengthen our ‘last-mile’ coordination to reach people throughout the Indo-Pacific,” the president concluded as talked about the last year’s Independence Day celebration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also extended wishes to India on the 75th Independence Day and said, “On behalf of the Government & people of the US, I extend warm wishes to the people of India on your 75th Independence Day. The bonds between the US & India began over seven decades ago & have transformed into a growing partnership” as reported by news agency ANI. “There are few partnerships more vital than the one between the United States and India. Mindful of our 74 years of friendship, our two democracies will continue to build a better tomorrow,” Antony Blinken added.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also congratulated the country on this memorable day. “I take this occasion to convey our appreciation to the government and people of India, particularly the Embassy of India team here, for their support during these difficult times. I offer my warmest wishes on this special occasion. Happy Independence Day,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.