US senator barred from Kashmir as lockdown enters 3rd month

A US senator and a well-known Indian activist were barred from visiting Indian-administered Kashmir, the disputed Himalayan territory where at least 10 people were injured Saturday in a grenade blast as a government security and communications lockdown entered a third month.

Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh said the blast was caused by a militant attack and occurred near the office of a civil administrator in Anantnag.

He said a police official and a journalist were among those hurt and suffered minor injuries.

“It was a militant attack,” he said, without elaborating. “Police are probing to identify and nab the culprit.”