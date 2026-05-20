US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will go to India from May 23 to 26 for talks focused on trade, defence cooperation, energy security and regional strategic, according to the US State Department and the US Embassy in New Delhi.

The trip will be Rubio’s first visit to India as US Secretary of State and comes as New Delhi and Washington are looking to further improve bilateral ties after months of trade and strategic negotiations. During the four-day visit, Rubio will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi. Tommy Piggot, a representative for the US State Department, said Rubio would address “energy, security, trade and defence cooperation” with senior Indian officials.

The visit is also scheduled to coincide with the Quad ministers’ conference slated for May 26 in New Delhi.

What’s on agenda?

Trade is expected to be a big topic of conversation during Rubio’s trip to India. The visit comes after India and the US drew closer to a trade accord earlier this year after tensions over restrictions implemented by the Donald Trump administration. In February, both the countries agreed to work on a trade deal, and the tariffs were lifted.

Discussions are underway regarding an Indian delegation travelling to the US to finalise the agreement. Defence and strategic cooperation are likely to be high on the agenda. Recent discussions between officials of India and the US have previously covered quad-related matters, defence cooperation and key minerals.

All about the Quad meet

India will host a Quad foreign ministers conference in New Delhi next week. The coalition includes India, the US, Australia and Japan.

The gathering is likely to examine global concerns including the consequences of the West Asia conflict, PTI said. Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi said it looked forward to Rubio’s participation in “ministerial Quad meetings, high-level engagements and celebrating 250 years of America.” Rubio will visit Sweden on May 22 for the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting before landing in India.

Rubio’s India itinerary

Rubio is expected to commence his India visit in Kolkata on May 23, where he is expected to participate in programmes related to Mother Teresa. Later in the day, a private dinner is slated to take place in Delhi and is likely to be attended by a selected group of invitees.

On May 24, Rubio is Rubio will conduct bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital. He is also expected to attend an event at Bharat Mandapam the same day.

As part of his official visit, he is scheduled to travel to Agra and Jaipur on May 25 before returning back to Delhi. He is also expected to leave for the United States from the national capital on May 26.