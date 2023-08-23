US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G20 Leaders’ Summit

US President Joe Biden will to India from September 7 to 10 to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit during which he will discuss with other leaders a range of global challenges, including the Ukraine conflict.

“President Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combatting climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of Putin’s war in Ukraine, and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges,” said the White House press release on Tuesday.

Commending India’s presidency, the release stated, “While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026.”

The G20 world leaders’ summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The summit is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in India. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia.

All schools and offices of the Delhi government and the municipal corporation in the national capital will remain shut on September 8, 9 and 10 in view of the summit.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris will be attending the U.S.-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

(With inputs from PTI)