US lawmakers congratulate Modi, say looking forward to work with India

Top American lawmakers Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his impressive victory in the general elections, saying they were looking forward to continue working with his government to strengthen the Indo-US ties Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a huge victory for a second term in office. "As co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, I want to congratulate the Indian people on today's historic election - the largest democratic election in history," Senator Mark Warner, Co-Chair of the powerful Senate India Caucus in his congratulatory message to Modi. "I look forward to continuing our work with PM Modi's administration to strengthen our important alliance with India," said Warner, who is also Vice Chairman of the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee. Congressman Tom Souzzi congratulated Modi on his re-election and said the India-US relationship was going to be very important over the next 50 years. "Congratulations" to Prime Minister Modi "on his re-election!" tweeted Congressman Souzzi. "The India-US relationship is based upon shared values. This alliance will be very important over the next 50 years & I am looking forward to continuing our work with PM Modi & Indian government to strengthen our alliance," Souzzi said. Dozens of world leaders congratulated Modi on his impressive victory in the general elections and vowed to work with him to bolster the bilateral ties.