US lawmaker urges Congressional colleagues to attend PM Narendra Modi’s Houston event

A top American lawmaker has urged his Congressional colleagues to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public address in Houston later this month, according to a media report. ‘As a co-Chair [of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans], I hope that you will participate in welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Houston,” Congressman Brad Sherman said, as reported by the Daily Beast on Wednesday.

In a letter dated August 23, Sherman said the mega event at the NRG Stadium in Houston would be attended by 50,000 people and broadcast to more than 300 million people. It will include a segment honouring the great work of human rights leaders Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Sherman said in his letter.

The mega event, billed as “Howdy Modi”, has attracted great enthusiastic participation from Indian-American community. Organisers have closed the registration, once it crossed 50,000. From Houston, Modi will fly to New York to attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.