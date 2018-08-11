US: Indian-origin man held for selling cocaine

Randall Singh, 32, of Long Island has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. (Representational photo)

An Indian-origin man in the US has been booked for unlawfully selling cocaine and possessing stolen property worth thousands of dollars, officials said.

Randall Singh, 32, of Long Island has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He allegedly sold bikes worth roughly USD 60,000 and 162 grams of cocaine. If convicted, he faces between eight and 20 years in prison.

Singh is presently awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court on two complaints.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said that according to one of the complaints, between June 2017 and April 2018, Singh arranged meetings in Queens with a buyer to sell various stolen motorcycles as well as cocaine.

However, it was unknown to him that the buyer was an undercover detective.

During these meetings, money was exchanged for drugs and stolen bikes.

Singh is alleged to have sold a variety of stolen motorcycles and none of the motorcycles were sold with an ignition key and in many instances the ignitions had been manipulated either with a screwdriver or rewired to enable the engines to start.

On one occasion, Singh had met with a buyer and exchanged a bag of cocaine for cash. Singh then again allegedly sold to the same buyer, a bag of cocaine for USD 4,000 as well as a stolen Honda motorcycle for USD 2700.

“As a result of a long-term investigation… this individual is now out of business and facing a lengthy term of incarceration for these alleged crimes. This case should serve as a warning to drug dealers and anyone else who barters in stolen goods that law enforcement is coming for you,” Brown said.