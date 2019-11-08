US has a ‘very good’ relationship with India, says Donald Trump

“We are dealing with India on a lot of different things,” Trump said in response to questions. However, he did not elaborate. (Representational image)

The US has a “very good” relationship with India and a lot of things are happening between the two countries, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Trump, who has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel to India, said that he would be going there at some point of time.

“We have a lot of things happening with India. We have a very good relationship with India,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House when asked about the progress in his trade deal with India.

Trump, during his meeting with Modi in New York in September, said the two countries are working on a trade deal.

Officials from both India and the US have said that the work is in progress and are hoping to ink it before the end of the year.

“We are dealing with India on a lot of different things,” Trump said in response to questions. However, he did not elaborate.

Prime Minster Modi “is a very good friend of mine,” Trump said as he referred to the historic ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston in September.

Trump in an unusual decision flew to Houston to join Modi in addressing more than 50,000 Indian-Americans.

It was “great”, the President said.

Asked about his plans to visit India, he said: “I will be going at some point to India”.