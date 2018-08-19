US Food and Drug Administration team to visit Vadodara tomorrow

Representative Image: Reuters

Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration commissioner HG Koshia today said a team of US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) will visit its lab in the city tomorrow. This will be the first visit by the USFDA team to the lab in the city and that the visit is significant as 28 per cent of drug exports to the developed markets and the US originate from Gujarat.

An agreement was signed in 2017 between the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration and the USFDA for training drug control officials in the state on par with the USFDA standards to provide safe and efficacious medicines globally, Koshia said. It was part of the global harmonisation programme towards capacity-building, training, networking, knowledge sharing and compliance, he said as Gujarat controls 28 per cent of drug exports from the country to the developed markets and the US.

Carl Sciachchitano, senior advisor for scientific international affairs at the Office of International Programmes (OIP) of USFDA, Letitia Robinson, country director, OIP India Office, Thomas Arista, deputy director at OIP, USFDA among others are part of the USFDA team, he said.