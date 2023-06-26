‘US bombed 6 Muslim countries under his watch’: Nirmala Sitharaman leads charge against Barack Obama

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday slammed former US President Barack Obama for his remarks on the Muslim minority in India and questioned its timing given that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the US then on a State visit.

In a scathing attack, Sitharaman told reporters during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi that the US bombed six Muslim countries when Obama was President.

President Joe Biden was Vice-President while Obama was president.

“Perhaps six Muslim-dominated countries were bombed due to him (Obama). More than 26,000 bombs were dropped – from Syria and Yemen to Saudi (Arabia) and Iraq,” she said, as reported by The Indian Express.

“It was surprising that when the PM was visiting the US, a former US President was making a statement on Indian Muslims… I am speaking with caution, we want a good friendship with the US. But comments keep coming from there on India’s religious tolerance,” she said.

Stating that she was shocked, Sitharaman said, “When the prime minister was campaigning in the US – and by campaigning I mean speaking about India – a former President of the US is speaking about Indian Muslims.”

Indicating that the Opposition Congress was behind campaigns to target the Prime Minister and his government, the minister said the “role” of the Congress in such campaigns is becoming quite clear.

The minister also said that she believes that Opposition leaders, when they visit foreign nations, don’t speak in India’s national interest, because they know they cannot defeat Prime Minister Modi, adding that they prop up such people to jump into this argument without knowing the ground reality.

On Thursday, while commenting on how Biden should engage with leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi, who is considered “autocratic… illiberal democrat”, Obama said, “If President (Joe Biden) meets with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, the protection of Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India is something worth mentioning.” His comments came during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, had targeted Obama for his comments, saying his state police “should prioritise taking care of” the many “Hussain Obamas” in India – highlighting the former US President’s Muslim lineage.