US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley says cannot tolerate Pakistan becoming haven for terror groups

US ambassador to UN Nikki Haley. (Reuters)

Pakistan becoming a haven for terror groups cannot be tolerated and the US has already delivered the message to Islamabad, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley today said. “We cannot turn a blind eye to those harbouring terrorists… Communicating to Pakistan that this cannot be tolerated,” she said while delivering a lecture at a think tank here.

She also said that India and the US must be global leaders in the fight against terrorism adding “we can and must do more.” Touching upon a variety of issues, she said freedom of religion is very important and that a nation such as “ours can only be held together by tolerance.” On China, she said the country was important but noted that its expansion in the region has been a matter of concern for the US and many other countries as Beijing does not share democratic values.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks at the Shangri-la dialogue in Singapore to ensure freedom of navigation and stability in the Indo-Pacific, she said President Donald Trump also believes in this vision. Haley said the US supports India’s membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group as it is a nuclear state which is widely respected. She was speaking at the Observer Research Foundation.