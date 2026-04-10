Air Chief Marshall AP Singh reached the United States on an official visit earlier this week — engaging in high-level strategic discussions and visiting the Peterson Space Force Base. US Ambassador Sergio Gor also issued a call for “increased cooperation with India” on Thursday. The remarks come amid growing geopolitical upheaval due to the West Asia confict and efforts to finalise an India-US trade agreement. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his ongoing visit to Washington on Thursday.

“We welcome Air Chief Marshal AP Singh to the U.S., and look forward to increased cooperation with India!” US Ambassador Sergio Gor wrote on X.

The Indian Air Force had earlier shared a photo of Air Chief Marshal Singh meeting General Gregory M Guillot (the Commander of the US North Command) at the Peterson Space Force Base. The IAF wrote on X that the two officials had shared a “productive exchange of perspectives on complex operational modalities, reflecting the strength of the growing partnership”.

Vikram Misri leads meetings on West Asia crisis, defence and tech ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a “productive” meeting with US State Secretary Marco Rubio on Thursday amid a three-day visit to Washington. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was also present at the meeting, during which they discussed the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Misri also held significant talks at the Pentagon with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. The high-level interactions focused on the volatile situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific while reviewing strategic defence and trade relations.

“Welcome to the White House, Vikram Misri! Productive meeting with Marco Rubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defense and the Quad. Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month!” Gor wrote on X.

