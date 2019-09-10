Urmila Matondkar quits Congress, barely six months after joining party

Urmila Matondkar had joined the Congress in March this year. (PTI Photo)

Actor-turned-politican Urmila Matondkar resigned from the Congress on Tuesday, barely six month after she joined the party. The actor said that she did not want to be used as a mean to fight petty in-house politics. “My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress,” Matondkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Matondkar, who has appeared in popular Hindi films like “Rangeela” and “Satya” and in the critically-acclaimed “Masoom” as a child artiste, made her electoral debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress fielded Matondkar from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. She was beaten comprehensively by BJP candidate Gopal Shetty. The party had earlier fielded actor Govinda from the same seat, which the popular Bollywood star had won.

The actress had written a letter against the aides of senior party leader Sanjay Nirupam in July. The letter had triggered a war of words within party. In a statement, Matondkar said that the first time she thought of quitting was when the party did not take any action in pursuance of her letter, which had been addressed to the then Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora.

While submitting her resignation on Tuesday, Matondkar that the letter, which contained confidential information, had been ‘conveniently leaked to the media’. Matondkar slammed the party for this ‘blatant betrayal’.

“Some of the persons specifically named in my letter for the shoddy performance of INC in Mumbai North were rewarded with newer positions,” Matondkar said objecting to the fact that the party had not held those leaders accountable for the Lok Sabha elections defeat.

The 44-year-old had joined the Congress in March this year. Matondkar joining Congress was seen a sign of the grand old party increasing it’s ‘star power’. Ahead of the 2019 elections, the Congress had also managed to rope in two-time MP and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha.