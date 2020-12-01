Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray 

Urmila Matondkar today joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray.

Bollywood actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray. She was earlier with the Congress but quit the party after she unsuccessfully contested 2019 elections. In March 2019, Matondkar had joined the Congress. In the general election, she was fielded from the Mumbai North constituency. She lost the election to BJP’s Gopal Shetty by over 4.5 lakh votes.

After losing election badly, she resigned from the Congress in September 2019. She blamed internal politics of the party behind her defeat.