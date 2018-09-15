Urdu version of PM Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ released

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters)

The Urdu version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ was released in the presence of several Union ministers on Saturday.

The book, which focusses on 25 mantras for parents and students to cope with the stress of exams, has earlier been published in 14 languages.

“This book could not have been written by anyone else other than the prime minister and its aim would have remained incomplete if it had not been published in Urdu. This is also because while the natural language of India in many ways is Hindustani, it is in Urdu language that Hindustani finds the influence of Ganga Yamuna ‘tehzeeb’. It cannot be found in any other language,” said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office in chaste Urdu.

Organised by the India Islamic Cultural Centre, the launch was held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, actors Rishi Kapoor and Annu Kapoor and producer-director-writer Muzaffar Ali were among those present.

Naqvi said that the book is a message that children should be brought along in the path of development of the nation.

“There are people in this audience who love Urdu both as a language and as a courtesy. This book that Modiji has written in Hindi and in Urdu and now that it will be printed in Arabic, I welcome the move,” he said.

Actor Annu Kapoor said that Urdu should not be associated with any community, instead it should be seen as an Indian language. He told students to study for themselves, not for a degree or for a job.

Javadekar said that PM Modi is the only leader of the world who has written a book for school children at a time when most politicians would be only concerned with vote and constituencies.

“There is a hidden teacher in him…he has ensured that the education of poor children do not suffer. Today the subsidy for them is Rs 2,200 crore. This book is not a deal for votes. It is his way of telling students to not take stress during exams, his way of telling parents not to pressure their children. He is a hands on PM,” said the HRD Minister.

In the book, the prime minister has also talked about some yoga exercises and the importance of the quality of sleep required for students to beat the examination stress.

All the ministers also asked the publishers to keep the price of the book nominal so that everyone can afford to buy it. The book at present costs anywhere between Rs 63-Rs 100 depending on where one buys it from.

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who was the only one among those present who conceded his unfamiliarity with the language, said that while growing up, learning Urdu was not a priority.

“We speak in English at home and I was convent educated. In fact, when I saw ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ as a little boy I could hardly understand most of the dialogues spoken in it,” said the actor hailing the class of the language which he says he learnt in bits and pieces through his films.

“In our family, we were all exam worriers, worrying about the results of our exams. You all are lucky that you have a PM who has written a book like this for all of you and you have a guide to follow. There is a reason why this book was needed,” he said addressing the students present