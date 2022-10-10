‘Urban Naxals trying to misguide Gujarat’s innocent youth,’ warns PM Modi

Reinstating his earlier stand on ‘Urban Naxals’ trying to stall development projects in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the ‘Urban Naxals’ were trying to infiltrate the state in new disguises, stating that Gujarat will foil their attempts to ruin the livelihoods of youth. Inaugurating Rs 2,500-crore drug park in the poll-bound state’s Bharauch district, PM Modi said that the ‘Urban Naxals’ were trying to misguide the youth.

“Urban Naxals are trying to enter the state with new appearances. They have changed their costumes. They are misleading our innocent and energetic youth into following them,” Modi claimed, taking an indirect dig at Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to gain entry in Gujarat, as reported by news agency PTI.

“The Urban Naxals are setting foot from above. We won’t let them destroy our young generation. We should warn our children against the Urban Naxals who have taken up the task of destroying the country. They are agents of foreign powers. Gujarat will not bow down its head against them, Gujarat will destroy them,” said PM Modi, as reported by PTI.

Hailing India’s growth since he took over as the country’s Prime Minister back in 2014, Modi said that India rose up the ranks and has become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Last month, PM Modi, while warning against the anti-development agenda, said that the ‘Urban Naxals’ were responsible for stalling the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada river for years.

Recalling the various roadblocks to the dam, PM Modi said that the work was eventually completed after several decades in 2001 when he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He said that what was being claimed as being detrimental to the environment has now become “synonymous with protecting the environment.” PM Modi said that the ‘Urban Naxals’ were capable of wielding their influence even at the World Bank to achieve their target of stalling progress in the state.