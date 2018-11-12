Upset over son Tej Pratap’s absence, Rabri Devi skips Chhath Puja this year

Chhath Puja 2018: Disappointed with her elder son Tej Pratap’s decision to seek divorce from Aishwarya Rai, Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister and wife of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, will not celebrate Chhath Puja this year. Rabri Devi’s Chhath puja has been a popular affair among politicians in the state as leaders irrespective of faith visit 10, Circular Road for prasad on the occasion.

Rabri Devi’s decision to skip the customary annual festivity comes amid tension within the Yadav family over Tej Pratap’s behaviour in the past few days. RJD MLA Bhola Yadav, considered close to party chief Lalu Prasad’s family, confirmed that Rabri Devi was unhappy with Tej Pratap’s statement that he won’t return home until his parents approve of his divorce decision.

“Rabri Devi will not celebrate Chhath this year because the family is worried over Tej Pratap’s absence from Patna for the last one week,” he said. “In such a situation, Rabri Devi will not celebrate Chhath,” Yadav added.

Rabri Devi had said in 2017 that she will celebrate Chhath, considered a thanksgiving to Lord Sun in Bihar, only after her two sons — Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav — get married.

Tej Pratap has not returned home since he visited Lalu Prasad at a Ranchi hospital last week to apprise him of the divorce decision. According to multiple media reports, Tej Pratap has been camping in Haridwar after visiting Varanasi a few days ago.

Bhola Yadav said that Tej Pratap’s family has been trying to persuade him to return home.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya tied the knot on May 12 in Patna. Aishwarya is the daughter of RJD MLA and former Minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai. On November 2, Tej Pratap filed for divorce in a Patna civil court on citing ‘mental cruelty’. His plea is set to come up for hearing before the court on November 29.