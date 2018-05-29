Upset over poor CBSE 10th score, two students commit suicide in northern India

Upset over not scoring good results in Class 10th board exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), two students allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves on Tuesday. One of the deceased identified as Rohit Kumar Meena (17) was a student of Dwarka’s M.R. Vivekananda Model School. Meena scored 59 per cent in the board exam. PTI reported police as saying that Meena, a resident of Kakrola area was rushed immediately to a local hospital soon after the incident where he was declared brought dead. According to police, they got a call around 3.45 pm regarding the incident. No suicide note was recovered but police suspect he was upset after the results.

Another incident took place at Uttar Pradesh’s Dabri. According to reports of news agency ANI, a student allegedly committed suicide after she failed in Maths and Science subjects. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 board exam results today afternoon. Four students secured the top position in the examination. These include Nandini Garg from Scottish International School Shamli, Rimzhim Agarwal from RP School, Bijnor, Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan Vidyalayas Coachin and Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurgaon. All these students have scored 499 marks out of 500 marks, scoring a staggering 99.8 per cent.

A total of 86.70 per cent students passed the CBSE class 10th examination this year. In the examination, more than 1,31,493 students have scored more than 90 per cent marks whereas 27,476 students scored over 95 per cent. Top three regions which registered a pass percentage of 99.60 per cent, 97.37 per cent, and 91.86 per cent are Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, and Ajmer, respectively.

The results were declared on CBSE’s official websites-cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in and some other websites such as www.results.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com and cbse10.jagranjosh.com. The Board conducted the Class 10 examination from March 5 to April 4 whereas class 12 examination was conducted from March 5 to April 13, results for which have already been announced.