Upset Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Rajnath Singh: Right to choose staff ‘regularly flouted’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is upset over his non-inclusion in decisions involving major matters of the city including the transfer of officials in his government. The upset Delhi CM has now written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh alleging that his “prerogative” to choose his staff has been “regularly flouted”, according to Indian Express. In his letter, Kejriwal requested the Union Minister that his office staff “not be transferred without his consent”. Kejriwal’s letter came a day before the Supreme Court passed a judgement on the distribution of powers between LG Anil Baijal and the Delhi government.

In his letter, Kejriwal wrote that the “convention and decorum” of a CM’s office has been violated. “It has always been a convention and decorum that the personal officers of a CM are posted along with him/her, as per his/her choice and selection…it has always been prerogative of the elected CM to choose his own staff. However, in Delhi’s case, this principle has, unfortunately, and shockingly, been regularly flouted,” the letter read.

Kejriwal also pointed out that there have been instances where the officers of his choice have not been considered to be posted in his office.

Mentioning that the officers have been posted without his consent and knowledge, Kejriwal further wrote that his requests for the posting of 2002 batch IFS officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who was then deputy secretary AIIMS, in the CM office was ignored twice. The request was first not entertained by Prakash Javadekar, the then minister of environment, forest and climate change; and Union health minister J P Nadda.

The Delhi CM also added that his additional secretary Geetika Sharma, a DANICS officer, was transferred to Andaman and Nicobar Islands within a short span of about one year and 10 months. PK Panda, special secretary in his office, was transferred to Pondicherry after a brief stint of eight months. Special secretary C R Garg was also transferred to Goa after spending 11 months in the CM’s office.

Pointing to the frequent transfers in the state government, Kejriwal wrote that there should be continuity of their (CM’s personal staff) tenures so that they get ample time to formulate strategies and follow them up for effective execution culminating in achieving of desired objectives.