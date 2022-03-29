UPSC topper Tina Dabi gets engaged to fellow IAS officer; shares pics

IAS officer Tina Dabi — the first ever Dalit girl to top the UPSC examination — is getting married again after her first short-lived marriage to a fellow officer. She announced her engagement to fellow IAS officer Dr Pradeep K Gawande on Monday.

In an identical Instagram post shared on both their accounts, Dabi and Gawande shared a photograph of them holding hands with the caption “I’m wearing the smile you gave me #fiance.” The Indian Express quoted sources saying that the wedding is scheduled to take place at a hotel in Jaipur on April 22.

While Dali — the 2016 UPSC topper — is currently posted as Joint Secretary, Gawande — a 2013 batch IAS officer — is currently serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan.

Late last year, Dabi divorced Athar Aamir Khan whom she had married in 2018. Khan had stood second in UPSC examination the same year as Dabi.

The interfaith wedding, which was attended by top politicians, made headlines and invited severe backlash on social media amid the growing chorus over “love jihad”. Back then, Dabi had said she was not affected by the uproar, that her marriage was above religious divides.

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan got married in April 2018 in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Two years later, they had announced their separation in November 2020. Their divorce was finalised in August 2021 after an order passed by a Jaipur court.