UPSC topper Anudeep Durishetty says becoming IAS was his dream, credits success to parents

UPSC Result 2017: Telangana’s Anudeep Durishetty topped the Union Public Service Commission 2017 examination in his fifth and final attempt. The 28-year-old announced that he was elated after topping the Civil Services exam 2017, results of which were released by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday. The current UPSC topper also cracked the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in 2013. Anudeep said that it was a dream come true for him and he was ecstatic. He added that it will take some time to sink in as it was his dream to become an IAS officer since he graduated, as reported by The Indian Express.

Durishetty who hails from Metpally in Telangana’s Karimnagar district is the son of retired Additional Assistant Engineer with electricity board of Telangana while his mother is a homemaker. The topper said that his first attempt at cracking civil services was in 2013 which got him the IRS cadre and was appointed as customs and central excise officer. However, he continued trying to pass the IAS service but took a break in 2016 and resumed his preparation for the 2017-18 examination.

Anudeep was a student of BITS Pilani where he bagged a seat in Electronics and Instrumentation in 2011 and has the experience of working as product quality analyst with Google before he cracked civil services examination in October 2014 for the first time. Anudeep qualified the UPSC examination with anthropology as his subject which he described to be close to his heart. He credited all of his success to the hard work of his parents. He said that his father inspired him with his hard work as he too came from a remote village. Anudeep added that his father taught him to persevere life till success is achieved.

Similarly, Anu Kumari’s family in Haryana’s Sonepat also broke into celebrations after the DU graduate secured the second rank in the all-India examination. The mother of four-year-old holds B.Sc degree from DU and also holdsana MBA degree from IMT Nagpur in Finance and Marketing. She was working in the private sector before cracking this exam. Kumari urged female aspirants to realise their dreams and spoke on women empowerment.

A total of 990 names have been selected for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. Out of the 990 selected candidates, 476 are from the General category, 275 OBC, 165 from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 74 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST).