UPSC results: Rahul Gandhi praises Wayanad woman after she becomes 1st tribal woman from Kerala to clear civil services exams

22-year-old Sreedhanya Suresh became the first tribal woman from Kerala to crack the UPSC exams. (Photo/Pinarayi Vijayan FB page)

UPSC Results: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday showered praise on 22-year-old Sreedhanya Suresh after she became the first tribal woman from Kerala to crack the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. Wayanad resident Sreedhanya bagged the 410 spot in the civil services results of which were announced on Friday evening.

“Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, is the first tribal girl from Kerala to be selected for the civil service. Sreedhanya’s hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true,” Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet.

“I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great success in her chosen career,” the Congress chief added. Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi is contesting Lok Sabha election from Wayanad apart from Uttar Pradesh Amethi, a constituency which he has represented thice in Lok Sabha.

Kerala CM Minister Pinarayi also congratulated Sreedhanya on her success.

“Sreedhanya fought the social backwardness and passed the civil services exam with flying colours. Her achievement will inspire other students in the future,” Vijayan said in his message on Facebook.

Apart from Sreedhanya, R Sreelekshmi (rank 29), Ranjana Mary Varghese (rank 49) and Arjun Mohan (rank 66) are the other successful candidates from Kerala.

A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended for the appointment to IAS, IPS etc. The top 25 toppers include 15 men and 10 women.

While IIT-Bombay graduate Kanishak Kataria has secured all India rank 1, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh was ranked on top among women. Deshmukh has secured all India rank 5. Namrata Jain who hails from Naxal affected Dantewada in Chhattisgarh has secured 12th rank.