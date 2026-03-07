A fresh controversy erupted after the UPSC results were declared on Friday, with two women from different states — both sharing the same name — claiming the same rank.

The dispute centres on the 301st rank, with both candidates named Akanksha Singh claiming the position.

According to a report by PTI, two two ‘candidates’ claiming the rank hail from the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

As per PTI, one of the Akanksha Singhs who has been widely reported to have secured the rank hails from Bihar and is the granddaughter of Brahmeshwar Singh, founder of the now banned Ranvir Sena.

On the other hand, another candidate, also named Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, has claimed that the rank belongs to her.

Row intensifies following posts on social media

The row intensified after an admit card circulating on social media appeared to show the same name and roll number, further complicating the matter.

With conflicting claims emerging, attention is now on the Union Public Service Commission for an official clarification.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Brahmeshwar Singh’s granddaughter Akanksha claimed that she secured the 301st rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 in her second attempt.

What did Brahmeshwar Singh’s granddaughter say?

“I was confident about securing the result this time around. This was my grandfather’s dream. He had a lot of belief in me,” Akanksha said following the result declaration. Brahmeshwar Singh was murdered in 2012.

Akanksha said she studied for eight to 10 hours daily during her preparation.

“I used to study 10 hours a day. My parents played a great role in my success. Last year, when I failed to clear the exam, they kept supporting me without any frustration or anger,” she had further told reporters interviewing her after the result.

Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur claims rank, attaches ID in FB post

Meanwhile, another Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur has recently posted on Facebook, alleging impersonation.

“It has come to light that my rank and identity are being impersonated by others,” she wrote, attaching two documents that she claimed were her original ID and e-summon in the FB post.

According to the PTI report, while the name and roll numbers of the candidates appear to be the same as per the social media posts, the fathers’ names differ.

(With inputs from PTI)