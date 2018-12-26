UPSC Recruitment: Delhi Police detains 80-100 civil services aspirants at Parliament Street Thana

The demand for compensatory attempts began in 2015.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday detained 80-100 UPSC aspirants at Parliament Street Thana. The students were detained during a protest organised for seeking compensatory attempts irrespective of age or category. They were picked from Parliament Street where they had gathered for the demonstration. One of the aspirants told The Financial Express Online that they were asked to vacate the area as it was a very sensitive place.

“Later, the police detained us and took details including contact address and numbers,” the aspirant said. However, Parliament Street SHO Dinesh Kumar denied the detention report and said: “There were demonstrations here. They protested peacefully and left.”

The demand for compensatory attempts began in 2015. The students claim that they were hit by abrupt changes by UPSC between 2011 and 2015. In 2011, the Commission introduced CSAT which did not go down well with a section of students who felt that it would hit those who were not from English, Maths, and Science backgrounds. This sparked triggered outrage among students from the Hindi and Humanities background.

Two years later, the UPSC changed the syllabus for mains. In 2015, the commission again changed the pattern and made CSAT Paper-II qualifying. These frequent changes without any prior information hit the preparations of lakhs of students who demanded compensatory attempts. In the last three years, UPSC aspirants approached several key ministers including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State Jitender Singh.

On Tuesday, the students launched a two-day protest in the national capital. Ahead of the protests, the IAS aspirants in a statement said: “Lakhs of students who belong to Hindi medium, rural areas and underprivileged lost their precious attempts due to frequent and abrupt changes made by UPSC between 2011-15. “Three fresh attempts (in 1979) and one Fresh attempt with 5 years age relaxation ( in 1992) was provided when major changes took place in exam pattern and syllabus,” the statement said.

It further said that Uttar Pradesh and Odisha have also “granted compensatory attempts” due to changes introduced in state public service exam due to CSAT. “By these notifications, many news students from across India have joined hands to seek justice from the central government,” the aspirants say in the statement.