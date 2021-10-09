UPSC recommends 31 candidates for Joint Secretary, Director-level posts to various ministries through lateral entry

The UPSC had selected 231 candidates for interview on the basis of the Online Application Forms submitted by the candidates.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 31 names to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) for different senior-level posts across ministries on a contract basis or deputation. Of these 31 candidates, there are three joint secretaries, nine deputy secretaries and 19 directors.

“The Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) requested the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 14.12.2020 and 12.02.2021 to select suitable persons to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary/ Director/ Deputy Secretary in various Ministries/ Departments of the Government of India on Contract/Deputation basis,” said the UPSC in a statement.

The UPSC had launched Online Recruitment Application for Joint Secretary/ Director level Posts on 06.02.2021 with the closing date as 22.03.2021 and for Deputy Secretary Level Posts on 20.03.2021 with the closing date as 03.05.2021. “In response, a total of 295 applications for Joint Secretary Level Posts, 1247 applications for Director Level Posts and 489 applications for Deputy Secretary Level Posts were received,” it said.

The UPSC had selected 231 candidates for interview on the basis of the Online Application Forms submitted by the candidates. The interviews were conducted from 27th September to 8th October 2021 and 31 candidates were recommended yesterday.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said it is a major step to place the right talent for the right role. “As a major step to place the right talent for the right role, #DoPT announces 31 lateral entry recruitments, after due selection process by UPSC, as Joint Secretary/Director/Deputy Secretary in different ministries/departments of government of India,” Singh tweeted.

As a major step to place the right talent for the right role, #DoPT announces 31 Lateral Entry Recruitments, after due selection process by UPSC, as Joint Secretary/Director/Deputy Secretary in different Ministries/Departments of Government of India.https://t.co/TA0qsVr0tY pic.twitter.com/gPyDgk5zO3 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 8, 2021

Three joint secretaries would be joining the finance ministry, commerce and industry ministry and agriculture and farmers welfare ministry. Nine deputy secretaries have been selected for posting in the education ministry, environment, forests and climate change ministry, statistics and programme implementation ministry, steel ministry, corporate affairs ministry, mines ministry, ports shipping and waterways ministry, heavy industries and public enterprises ministry and housing and urban affairs ministry. As many as 19 directors would be joining commerce and industry ministry, agriculture and farmers welfare ministry, finance ministry, law and justice ministry, consumer affairs ministry, food and public distribution ministry, education ministry, jal shakti ministry, health and family welfare ministry, road transport and highways ministry, civil aviation ministry and skill development and entrepreneurship ministry.