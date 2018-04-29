UPSC exception! This senior Congress leader’s son beats the norm, clears Civil Services 2017

The Union Public Service Commission’s most prestigious Civil Services exam results were announced on April 27th.

Breaking the political circle running in the family, leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Ramesh Chennithala’s son Ramit has bagged the 210th rank in the UPSC Civil Services examination. The Union Public Service Commission’s most prestigious Civil Services exam results were announced on April 27th. Ramesh Chennithala’s son went against all odds and decided not to follow the career path that was chosen by his father. Moreover, unlike the sons of scores of other politicians who treat politics as family business, Ramit has beaten the trend and chosen a new path.

In neighbouring Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is a doctor by profession has left his career to come into politics. Similarly, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra is also in politics, though he was denied a ticket by the BJP.

The news of Kerala leader of the Opposition’s son Ramit securing the 210th rank in UPSC Civil Services Exam is interesting. According to reports, Ramit holds a Bachelor in Technology in Computer Science degree from the Mar Baselios College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram and this was his third attempt.

According to PTI, more than 30 people from the state of Kerala this year performed well in the civil services examinations 2017. Telangana’s Anudeep Durishetty topped the civil services examinations this year, followed by Haryana’s Anu Kumari who stood second.

A total of 990 candidates have been selected for the coveted services. A statement released by the commission said, “The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 4,56,625 candidates actually appeared. 13,366 candidates qualified for an appearance in the written (Mains) examination held in October-November, 2017. Of them, 2,568 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in February-April, 2018.”