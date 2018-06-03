UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 over, results in July: Check reactions, other updates

The Union Public Service Commission on Sunday conducted the Civil Service Prelims examination. Around three lakh candidates appeared for this coveted examination, which is conducted to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. This Civil service examination is conducted annually in three stages- preliminary, main and personal interview. The main examination is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 1, 2018. UPSC conducts the Civil Services examination to select candidates to fill various administrative positions in All-India services and central civil services including- IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

As per the responses from examinees who appeared in the Prelims, paper II was bit difficult than 2017. Some candidates even commented on social media sites that paper 1 was toughest in last seven years. As per a candidate who appeared from a centre in Kerala, the first paper had very less questions on Government schemes and questions from current affairs part was not so latest. The candidate also said that UPSC was able to keep the unpredictability of the questions this year. Several candidates have tweeted that they have attained the toughest UPSC prelims exam this year.

After Civil Service Prelims candidates reaction:

After having a look at the prelims paper of CSE 2018 my belief in unpredictability of upsc has strengthen more. #UPSC #upscprelims — Ankit M Tripathi (@iankitmani) June 3, 2018

Before #UPSC – Believe in Yourself, have Faith in your Preparation After #UPSC – Have Faith On God ????#UPSCPrelims #UPSC2018 — shree laddha (@shreeladdha) June 3, 2018

Attended #upscprelims exam today.

Paper-1 was really tough one.

Before u try to understand the trend of upsc, upsc set another trend.

U cant predict anything in upsc. — मनोज मीणा (@imkmeena) June 3, 2018

Attended one of the toughest #upsc prelims question paper today. Total mind-blowing. Instances such as this increase belief in supernatural forces like God. Waiting for 2nd round. #UPPCSMains2017 #UPSC — Shreyansi (@sshreyansi) June 3, 2018

Going to pay last tribute of my career for UPSC. This dream was just only remain a dream. I will surely try in my next birth by having a support of some good friends.

Bye bye #UPSC — Bhaskar (@cbrsrk) June 3, 2018

Upsc prelims 2018 trend change from current affairs to static part.. paper was not easy to solve..

my opinion on paper was only serious candidates will get through it..

cutoffs may go down to 100 or below.. — DEEJAYPRASHANTH (@dj_prashanth) June 3, 2018

Well. 2nd round was way tougher than the 1st and the only thought that came after the exam was that I won’t vote for @narendramodi in 2019 LS elections. This level of hyper toughness would adversely affect aspirants from rural areas. #UPSC #UPSCPrelims #UPSC2018. — Appandai Raj V.A. (@UpAndHighRaj) June 3, 2018

Guroor to hum patthar ka tod de tu kya cheez hai #UPSC – Aao Kabhi ????#upscprelims #UPSC2018 — shree laddha (@shreeladdha) June 3, 2018

Plan before #UPSC2018 prelim : take rest & have fun Plan after #upscprelims : Notes Kaha hair mere fir se spectrum aur current affairs ki Nahi note book banani paregi aur ISS bar no mains only focus on pre pehle. #UPSC #UPSC2018 #UPSC — Aman Raj (@Sorryraj) June 3, 2018

WTF!!#CSAT was way tougher than GS exam ???? it was too lengthy

* tail nikaal Dia *#UPSC #upscprelims — Gabbar (@LogicalGabbar) June 3, 2018

The UPSC Civil Services Main Examination is likely to be held in September 2018. The exam is scheduled to be held across 24 centres of the country.