UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 over, results in July: Check reactions, other updates

The Union Public Service Commission on Sunday conducted the Civil Service Prelims examination. Around three lakh candidates appeared for this coveted examination.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 3, 2018 6:23 PM

The Union Public Service Commission on Sunday conducted the Civil Service Prelims examination. Around three lakh candidates appeared for this coveted examination, which is conducted to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. This Civil service examination is conducted annually in three stages- preliminary, main and personal interview. The main examination is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 1, 2018. UPSC conducts the Civil Services examination to select candidates to fill various administrative positions in All-India services and central civil services including- IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

As per the responses from examinees who appeared in the Prelims, paper II was bit difficult than 2017. Some candidates even commented on social media sites that paper 1 was toughest in last seven years. As per a candidate who appeared from a centre in Kerala, the first paper had very less questions on Government schemes and questions from current affairs part was not so latest. The candidate also said that UPSC was able to keep the unpredictability of the questions this year. Several candidates have tweeted that they have attained the toughest UPSC prelims exam this year.

The UPSC Civil Services Main Examination is likely to be held in September 2018. The exam is scheduled to be held across 24 centres of the country.

