UPSC aspirants protest outside Amit Shah’s home, demand one more attempt

By: | Published: January 4, 2019 3:14 PM

UPSC aspirants staged a protest outside BJP president Amit Shah's residence to press for their demand for one more attempt to crack the civil services exam, claiming they were affected by abrupt changes in rules between 2011 and 2015.

The CSAT paper was competitive in nature during the 2011-14 period.

UPSC aspirants staged a protest outside BJP president Amit Shah’s residence to press for their demand for one more attempt to crack the civil services exam, claiming they were affected by abrupt changes in rules between 2011 and 2015. According to one of the protesters, they protested at Shah’s residence in Lutyens’ Delhi around midnight last night.

He said they were 52 in number and lit candles outside the residence. Police said it was a peaceful protest.

Arun S Nigavekar Committee set up by the Commission and UPSC’s own annual report have highlighted that “due to CSAT, selection of students from regional languages and from humanities background has declined during 2011-2014”, according to one of the protesters.

The CSAT paper was competitive in nature during the 2011-14 period.

“In 2015, UPSC made the CSAT qualifying in nature. Because of these frequent changes in exam pattern and discriminatory nature of CSAT we lost many precious attempts to appear in the exam during this period. We demand due justice from the government. We are not asking for any job, rather we want a chance to compete,” said one of the protesters.

Students who appeared between 2011 and 2014 demand they be compensated with one more chance as they lost out because of the changes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UPSC aspirants protest outside Amit Shah’s home, demand one more attempt
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition