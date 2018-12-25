UPSC aspirants hit by CSAT experiment between 2011-15 protest in Delhi

The Niti Aayog has come up with a set of recommendations to undertake another round of reforms in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The think-tank has suggested that the government does away with all the state public service commissions and bring down the highest age limit from 32 to 27 years in a phased manner by 2022-23. However, the government clarified that it has no plan to change the curent age limit. Every reform has a cost, but who will bear that cost depends on where the reforms have been carried out.

For instance, take the case of CSAT which was introduced seven years ago in 2011. The introduction of CSAT did not go down well with a section of students who felt that the move was going to hit those who were not from English, Maths, and Science backgrounds. This sparked massive outrage among students from the Hindi and Humanities background.

Even the Nigvekar Committee — appointed to look into the changes — observed that the CSAT structure was more beneficial to the urban background English aspirants. It suggested reducing the English portion in prelims and instead make it slightly tougher in the mains examinations. Following the recommendations, the Commission changed the syllabus for mains in 2013. Two years later in 2015, the UPSC again changed the pattern and made CSAT Paper-II qualifying.

Three changes in just four years hit the preparations — between 2011 and 2015 — of lakhs of students who have been demanding that the government allow them compensatory attempts irrespective of age or category from CSE 2019. However, such is the government’s apathy towards civil services aspirants that even after meeting over several key ministers and sending over 7500 letters to the Prime Minister’s Office, all they have got so far is assurance.

Speaking on a continuous struggle to get another chance to realize his dream, UPSC aspirant Saurabh Kumar Singh Gaur told Financial Express Online: “The civil services exams take over a year of preparations. Its cycle lasts 14 months from notification to final results. So, the prior notifications about any change by the Commission and DoPT should be given in advance.”

“The abrupt changes in the exam pattern in those years (2011,13 and 15) were made without prior information. It made us tools of experimentalism.” Explaining how their demands have been neglected, Gaur said that in the last couple of years, aspirants have approached politicians, current ministers, as well as opposition leaders.

“They all feel our demands are right. We also met Jitender Singh who asked the DoPT to look into the matter but nothing has moved so far. Our files in the department opened multiple times but seen no headway.”

Another UPSC aspirant Shikha Vatsa informed that the students have called for a grand protest on Tuesday and Wednesday (December 25-26) in Delhi. They will start a protest march from Mukherjee Nagar, North Delhi. During the protest, the aspirants also plan to sit outside the residence of key ministers. In a statement issued ahead of the protest, the students say that lakhs of students who belong to Hindi medium, rural areas and underprivileged lost their precious attempts due to frequent and abrupt changes made by UPSC between 2011-15.

“This is why we are seeking compensatory attempts from the government,” Vatsa said.

The demand for compensatory attempts started in 2015. In the last three years, the civil services aspirants met several key ministers including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State (DoPT) Jitender Singh with no success. Fed up with meetings, the students started a movement, carried out a protest march and did a petition campaign to the PMO in August this year but nothing moved.