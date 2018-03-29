UPSC aspirant commits suicide in Delhi; suicide note found on her study table

The incident came to light when the woman’s mother returned home.

A 26-year-old civil services aspirant allegedly committed suicide at her rented accommodation in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, the police said today. The woman’s flatmate called the police today after she did not get a response despite calling her several times in the morning. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. Deveshwari Devangan, who belonged to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, was staying in the flat with two flatmates for the last four months. She had cleared UPSC Preliminary examination on her first attempt but could not clear Mains, they added. In a one-page suicide note that was found on her study table, she wrote that no one should be blamed for her death. In another incident, a 29-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her parental home allegedly due to harassment by her in-laws in central Delhi’s IP Extension, the police said. Megha was living with her mother in IP Extension for the last two months since she had left her in-laws’ house following alleged harassment. In a two-page suicide note, Megha blamed her in-laws for her death.

Her husband has been arrested and an SDM inquiry is underway. Police said that she had committed suicide on Wednesday when her mother was away in Mumbai. The incident came to light when the woman’s mother returned home. When Megha did not open the door despite repeated knocks, neighbours broke it down and found her body hanging from the ceiling.