UPSC to play this important role in appointment of DGPs, police commissioners, rules SC

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will now play important role in appointment of DGPs and police commissioners in states and UTs.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered all states and Union territories to stop appointing any police officer as an acting Director General of Police (DGP). Along with this, the top court also gave a slew of directions to states and UTs on police reforms.

As per the latest order of the Supreme Court, states will now have to send names of senior police officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for being considered as probable candidates for the post of DGPs or police commissioners (as per applicability). Out of the list of names sent by states and UTs, the UPSC will prepare a list of three most suitable candidates and the states will be free to appoint any one of them as the police chief.

The top court has also directed states and UTs that the person selected and appointed as the DGP should have a reasonable period of service left. Further, the apex court said any rule or state law on the subject of appointment of police officers “will be kept at abeyance”, PTI reported. However, for states that have already made laws on police appointments, the apex court has granted them liberty and asked them to move before it, seeking modification of the order.

The order was passed by the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.