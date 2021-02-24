UPSC Exams: Supreme Court junks plea seeking extra chance for UPSC aspirants; check your CSE-2021 eligibility here

The plea was filed by those UPSC aspirants, who had exhausted their last chance in 2020 UPSC exams. (Indian Express file phot)

UPSC exams: In a significant ruling that will impact several thousand UPSC aspirants, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea filed by those who had exhausted their last chance during the 2020 Civil Service Examinations. A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court junked the petition by the UPSC aspirants. The ruling, which was delivered by the Bench of Justices Khanwilkar, Malhotra and Rastogi, stated that those who could not appear in the exams due to coronavirus restriction will not have another chance in the CSE-2021 if the 2020’s attempt was their last permissible try.

