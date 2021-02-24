  • MORE MARKET STATS

UPSC Exams: Supreme Court junks plea seeking extra chance for UPSC aspirants; check your CSE-2021 eligibility here

By: |
February 24, 2021 12:10 PM

UPSC exams update: The 3-judge Apex Court Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice Ajay Rastogi delivered this key verdict that will impact many Civil Service aspirants

UPSC, UPSC 2021, UPSC 2020, CSE 2021, Supreme Court, coronavirus pandemicThe plea was filed by those UPSC aspirants, who had exhausted their last chance in 2020 UPSC exams. (Indian Express file phot)

UPSC exams: In a significant ruling that will impact several thousand UPSC aspirants, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea filed by those who had exhausted their last chance during the 2020 Civil Service Examinations.  A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court junked the petition by the UPSC aspirants. The ruling, which was delivered by the Bench of Justices Khanwilkar, Malhotra and Rastogi, stated that those who could not appear in the exams due to coronavirus restriction will not have another chance in the CSE-2021 if the 2020’s attempt was their last permissible try.

This is a developing story

Related News

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UPSC Exams Supreme Court junks plea seeking extra chance for UPSC aspirants check your CSE-2021 eligibility here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Assembly Elections 2021: Election Commission meet to finalise poll schedule for 5 states today
2PM Narendra Modi to address BJP’s election meeting in Coimbatore on Feb 25
3Will do it again if roads are blocked: Kapil Mishra on his controversial speech linked to Delhi riots