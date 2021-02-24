UPSC Exams: Supreme Court junks plea seeking extra chance for UPSC aspirants; check your CSE-2021 eligibility here

UPSC exams: In a significant ruling that will impact several thousand UPSC aspirants, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea filed by those who had exhausted their last chance during the 2020 Civil Service Examinations. A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court junked the petition by the UPSC aspirants. The ruling, which was delivered by the Bench of Justices Khanwilkar, Malhotra and Rastogi, stated that those who could not appear in the exams due to coronavirus restriction will not have another chance in the CSE-2021 if the 2020’s attempt was their last permissible try.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.