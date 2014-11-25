Uproar in Lok Sabha over black money issue

By: | Updated: November 25, 2014 12:28 PM

The issue of black money created uproar in Lok Sabha on the first working day of Winter session.

The issue of black money created uproar in Lok Sabha on the first working day of Winter session with Opposition asking the government to fulfil its promise of bringing it back from abroad.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from Trinamool Congress rushed to the Well holding black umbrellas with slogans like ‘bring back black money’ painted on them.

They were soon joined by members from Congress, RJD, AAP and Samajwadi Party who also raised slogans demanding a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to when the black money will be brought back.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan warned the members against displaying umbrellas and said they should desist from using such tactics to show their protest.

Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge earlier pointed out that his party has given a notice for suspension of Question Hour. But Speaker said it was against the rules though she was willing to accommodate a debate on black money under other rules.

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was sitting next to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, tried to speak on the issue but could not be heard amid din.

Amid uproar, the House took up two questions during Question Hour but the reply was not audible in the din. The Speaker then adjourned the House for 40 minutes till noon.

Black money
