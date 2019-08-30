Uproar in India over Sikh girl’s kidnapping, conversion in Pakistan, Amarinder Singh asks Imran Khan to act

Amarinder Singh has also asked Indian foreign minister to raise the issue with his counterpart in Pakistan. (PTI)

Sikh girl kidnapped, converted in Pakistan: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to act against those who abducted a Sikh girl and forced her to convert to Islam. The incident happened in Nankana Sahib city in Pakistan. He also asked Indian foreign minister to raise the issue with his counterpart in Pakistan.

The Punjab CM posted the video of the family members on Twitter saying: “Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. Call upon (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request (foreign minister) Dr S Jaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest.”

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal too has assured of action in the case. In an apparent reference to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, the minister said that friends of Imran Khan who are in other parties in Punjab should tell him to put an end to such things. “It is a shameful act. This issue will be raised and action will be taken,” Badal said.

The incidents of forced conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan have suddenly gone up in the last few months.

This year in July, Pakistan’s Sindh Assembly passed a resolution demanding that the practice of forced conversions of Hindu girls must be stopped. The resolution came months after the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan came out with its annual report in which it raised serious concerns about incidents of forced conversions and marriages of Hindu and Christian girls.

According to its report, around 1,000 cases of abduction and conversion were reported in the southern Sindh province alone in 2018. Just months ago, two Hindu teenage sisters (Raveena and Reena) were kidnapped and later were married to Muslim boys.

Speaking Nankana Sahib case, cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that such acts need to stop. “Let’s not get there. Every religion is beautiful. Don’t force anyone to convert in any…GOD is one…let god only decide which religion we born in. Don’t try to become god yourself. Strict action should be taken towards this,” he said in a tweet.