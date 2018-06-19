UPPSC PCS Mains 2018: Essay, Hindi papers cancelled – Here is why

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday cancelled the Essay and Hindi papers of Provincial Civil Services (Mains) Exams-2017. (Image: Website)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday cancelled the Essay and Hindi papers of Provincial Civil Services (Mains) Exams-2017. The decision was taken after question paper of the second section was distributed during the first half in one of the examination centre. As per the earlier notification, the UPPSC is scheduled to take General Hindi paper in morning session and Essay in the second session. But in one of the centre- Government Intermediate College- Essay question papers were distributed first in place of Hindi. Most of Candidates protested demanding to hold exams as per schedule but were asked to give the Essay papers first.

In view of the agitation of candidates at the centre, UPPSC Secretary Jagdeesh has announced the cancellation of the exams. Speaking to Times of India, Jagdeesh said, “Both the papers have been cancelled but remaining will be held as per the timetable. Candidates will be informed about the schedule of Hindi and Essay papers through proper channel.”