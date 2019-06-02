UPPSC paper leak case: Adityanath issues stern warning, says those trying to play with future of youths won’t be spared

Police have registered a case against Katiyar, Kar, and seven others in the matter.

The police have arrested nine people, including Katiyar, since May 28 in the case.

After police made some arrests in a 2018 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exam paper leak case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said people trying to play with the future of youths will be put behind bars. His statement came after the commission’s examination controller Anjulata Katiyar was arrested Thursday in connection with the leak of a question paper of the LT Grade exam held in July 2018. The police have arrested nine people, including Katiyar, since May 28 in the case.

“We will definitely act against those indulging in committing irregularities. During the previous regime, there were irregularities in different recruitment examinations,” Adityanath told reporters here. “I would like to assure the youth of Uttar Pradesh that people who are trying to play with the future of the youth, will be sent behind bars,” he said.

Katiyar was arrested after a Kolkata-based printing press owner Kaushik Kumar Kar revealed her role in the paper leak after he was arrested by the police’s special task force in Varanasi on May 28. Police have registered a case against Katiyar, Kar, and seven others in the matter.

