Upper castes reservation LIVE Updates: Modi government to introduce Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Upper caste reservation: Modi government to able bill to amend Constitution

Upper caste reservation bill in Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: The BJP-led NDA government on Monday cleared a proposal to grant 10% reservation for economically backward upper caste in government jobs and educational institutions. The Modi government needs to amend the Constitution to implement the same. According to a report in The Indian Express, the government will introduce the Constitution Amendment Bill on Tuesday in the Parliament. A constitution amendment bill needs to be passed with a two-thirds majority.

According to reports, the government will table the bill in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha has been extended by a day till Wednesday. The decision to introduce a 10% quota for economically weaker sections in the general category comes months before the Lok Sabha polls. The decision was taken on Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.