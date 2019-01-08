  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Upper castes reservation LIVE Updates: Modi government to introduce Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Upper castes reservation LIVE Updates: Modi government to introduce Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

By: | Updated:Jan 08, 2019 7:34 am

Reservation for general category LIVE Updates: The Modi government will introduce a bill to amend the Constitution to provide 10% quota to upper castes people. The bill needs to be passed with a two-thirds majority.

upper caste reservation billUpper caste reservation: Modi government to able bill to amend Constitution

Upper caste reservation bill in Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: The BJP-led NDA government on Monday cleared a proposal to grant 10% reservation for economically backward upper caste in government jobs and educational institutions. The Modi government needs to amend the Constitution to implement the same. According to a report in The Indian Express, the government will introduce the Constitution Amendment Bill on Tuesday in the Parliament. A constitution amendment bill needs to be passed with a two-thirds majority.

According to reports, the government will table the bill in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha has been extended by a day till Wednesday. The decision to introduce a 10% quota for economically weaker sections in the general category comes months before the Lok Sabha polls. The decision was taken on Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: Reservation for upper castes: Around 55 million homes to get benefits

Live Blog

Reservation for upper caste LIVE Updates: Modi government clears proposal for 10% reservation to general category

Upper Caste reservation The decision comes four months before the general elections and after the BJP suffered defeats in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The BJP was said to have faced the wrath of the upper castes, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The government was already under fire after the Supreme Court diluted a few stringent provisions in the SC/ST Act. The move had sparked nation-wide protests from Dalit groups across the country after which the Modi government brought a bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament to overturn the top court's decision.
Switch to Hindi Edition