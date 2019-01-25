Upper caste reservation: Supreme Court agrees to examine validity of Centre’s 10% EWS quota, refuses to stay decision

General category reservation: Supreme Court to examine Modi government’s decision

General category reservation: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a batch of petitions challenging the Bill to amend the Constitution to grant 10% reservation to economically weaker section in the general category. The court said that it will examine the validity of the Centre’s decision to grant quota to poor in general category in government jobs and educational institutions. Refusing to order a stay on the decision, the court said it will examine the issue and issued notice to the central government.

“We will examine the issue,” a bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.

The petitioner Youth for Equality, an NGO, submitted to the court that the Bill passed by the Parliament to add new clauses in Article 15 and Article 16 violated the basic structure of the Constitution.

The Modi government recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019 to grant reservation to upper caste people in government jobs and educational institutions.