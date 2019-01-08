Upper caste reservation: Omar Abdullah predicts BJP’s excuse ahead of polls – ‘We tried, but Parliament didn’t pass it’

The National Conference leader suggested that the BJP took the decision after suffering defeats in Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that party has no real intention to give reservation to upper castes and called the government’s approval to implement 10 per cent reservation for the general category poor a mere ploy before Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The National Conference leader suggested that the BJP took the decision after suffering defeats in Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“Only after defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana, they (BJP) remembered to give reservation after 4.5 years. They actually don’t intend to give reservation; if it doesn’t get passed in Parliament they’ll say, ‘we tried,but Parliament didn’t pass it,” Omar Abdullah said.

Just like Abdullah, most Opposition parties have slammed the BJP’s decision as a pre-election stunt. However, these parties have also extended their support to the bill at the same time. BSP supremo Mayawati has said that the bill is an “election stunt and political gimmick” ahead of Lok Sabha polls, but welcomed the “immature” move by the government. “It would have been better had the BJP taken the decision much earlier… The government is now on its way out,” she claimed.

The Congress has also supported the bill but slammed it as an election gimmick ahead of the elections. “Why did you not think of this for four years and eight months? So obviously thought of as election gimmick three months before the model code. You know that you cannot exceed 50 per cent maxima so it is done only to posture that you tried,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi has said in a tweet.

On Monday, PM Narendra Modi-chaired Union Cabinet cleared 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections. “BSP’s demand to provide reservation to the economically backward sections in general category is approved by the Cabinet in an immature way and without preparation. Our party, however, welcomes the decision though it appears to be an election stunt and political gimmick of BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls,” Mayawati said in a statement.