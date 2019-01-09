Upper caste reservation bill LIVE Updates: Modi government to table bill in Rajya Sabha today

Reservation for general category LIVE Updates: A day after the Lok Sabha passed the upper caste reservation bill, the government will table the bill in the Rajya Sabha for final parliamentary assent. The Constitution 124th (Amendment) Bill, 2019, provided 10% reservation to economically backward sections (EWS) in the upper caste in educational institutions and jobs. In the Lok Sabha, the bill was tabled on Tuesday and cleared by a brute majority. In total, 323 members voted in favour of the bill while only three voted against it. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK members staged a walk out before the voting.
The bill will now be tabled in Rajya Sabha where government lacks a majority. However, opposition Congress and others have announced that they will support the bill and it is expected that the bill to amend the Constitution will be cleared by the Upper House. Earlier, the Winter Session was slated to culminate on January 8 but the government extended the Rajya Sabha proceedings by one day. The NDA government has claimed that the bill is aimed at giving equal opportunity to economically backwards people in the general category.
Highlights
Reservation for general category: Lok Sabha passes 124th Constitution Amendment Bill
The Lok Sabha on Monday night passed the historic Constitution amendment bill to provide 10% quota for upper castes in government service and higher educational institutions. The bill will come up in the Rajya Sabha whose business has been extended by a day till Wednesday. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Monday.
Upper caste reservation bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: PM Mofi welcomes passage of bill in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the passage of The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha. He termed it a landmark moment in our nation’s history. "It sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society. I thank MPs from all parties who supported it. We're resolutely committed to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ It's our endeavour to ensure every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed gets to lead a life of dignity, & gets access to all possible opportunities," he said.
The Lok Sabha on Monday night passed the historic Constitution amendment bill to provide 10% quota for upper castes in government service and higher educational institutions. The bill will come up in the Rajya Sabha whose business has been extended by a day till Wednesday. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the passage of The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha. He termed it a landmark moment in our nation’s history. "It sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society. I thank MPs from all parties who supported it. We're resolutely committed to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ It's our endeavour to ensure every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed gets to lead a life of dignity, & gets access to all possible opportunities," he said.