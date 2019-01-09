Upper caste reservation bill LIVE Updates: Modi government to table bill in Rajya Sabha today

Reservation for general category LIVE Updates: A day after the Lok Sabha passed the upper caste reservation bill, the government will table the bill in the Rajya Sabha for final parliamentary assent. The Constitution 124th (Amendment) Bill, 2019, provided 10% reservation to economically backward sections (EWS) in the upper caste in educational institutions and jobs. In the Lok Sabha, the bill was tabled on Tuesday and cleared by a brute majority. In total, 323 members voted in favour of the bill while only three voted against it. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK members staged a walk out before the voting.

The bill will now be tabled in Rajya Sabha where government lacks a majority. However, opposition Congress and others have announced that they will support the bill and it is expected that the bill to amend the Constitution will be cleared by the Upper House. Earlier, the Winter Session was slated to culminate on January 8 but the government extended the Rajya Sabha proceedings by one day. The NDA government has claimed that the bill is aimed at giving equal opportunity to economically backwards people in the general category.

Also Read: Upper caste reservation bill clears Lok Sabha test