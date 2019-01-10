Upper caste quotas: Modi government to push another bill relax income and age criteria

The government will introduce a new bill in the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament to enable the implementation of the government’s decision to give 10% quota to economically weaker sections. A Rajya Sabha member told Financial Express Online that the government will introduce another bill in the Budget session to deal with income criteria and other relaxations that will be offered to candidates.

“The income criteria, age relaxations and other related issues will be taken up in another bill,” said the BJP leader, who is involved with the implementation of the party’s legislative agenda in Parliament.

The passage of the upper caste reservation bill has raised expectations among the youth who hoped to benefit from its provisions. The bill is expected to have the similar provisions as is being applicable to the other socially and educationally backward classes (OBCs).

In addition to fixing a 10% quota, the new bill is also expected to raise the cutoff age that will give more chances to upper caste youth from economically weaker section of society. It is also expected to give concession in terms of application fee and tuition fee to be paid by the candidates from general category.

The government has announced an extended two week long budget session in the election year as against the usual requirement of four-five sittings to pass the vote-on-account.

In the just concluded winter session, it managed to pass the bill to give 10% quota to economically weaker upper caste sections. After inserting an enabling provision in Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution, the government is planning to bring in a detailed bill to implement 10% reservation in government jobs and admissions in higher educational institutions. Upcoming Budget Session provides one last opportunity for these crucial decisions that require legislative backing to implement them.

