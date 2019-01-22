Upper caste quota: How to get certificate to avail 10% reservation

A huge rush is expected given the large number of general category candidates who will be seeking this certificate.

The government on Saturday announced the rules and regulations for availing 10% quota for general category candidates in government jobs and institutions of higher education. A candidate from general category must fulfill six conditions relating to annual family income and land holding. The candidate will also have to obtain a certificate from an officer not below the rank of a tehsildar of the concerned area.

According to the para three of the official memorandum issued by ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, state governments and union territories will have to authorise an officer not below the rank of tehsildar to issue income certificate to a general category candidates seeking reservation under the quota for economically weaker sections.

According to the notification, this 10% quota will be applicable on all direct recruitment vacancies in central government that will be advertised on or after February 1, 2019.

Central government is the largest employer in the country and every year tens of thousands of well paying jobs are advertised by the central government departments and PSUs. A huge rush is expected given the large number of general category candidates who will be seeking this certificate.

State governments are yet to notify the rules for verifying the income and land holding details. However, it will not be easy for the state governments to deal with the large number of applicants and devise a verification process to filter out ineligible candidates.

“The officer who issues the certificate would do the same after carefully verifying all relevant documents following due process as prescribed the State/UTs,” said the notification issued by the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions.

There are six criteria that a person from general category must fulfill to qualify for the quota. The candidates need to furnish certificates showing their family income and land holding to get the certificate issued.

The total family income should not be more than Rs 8 lakh in the preceding financial year. The total income would include salary, income from agriculture, business, profession and other sources. A candidate’s parents, spouse, siblings and children below the age of 18 years will come under the definition of family.

And a candidate will also be excluded irrespective of his/her family’s total income if the family has any of the things listed below.

(a) Five acres of agricultural land and above. (b) Residential flat of 1,000 square feet and above.

(c) Residential plot of 100 square yards and above in notified municipalities. (d) Residential plot of 200 square yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities.